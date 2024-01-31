J&K: Rs 5 Lakh Assistance Announced For Kin Of 8 Killed In Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 31 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the road accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar on Wednesday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla & Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he posted on X.

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies.

The injured would be given Rs 1 lakh.

Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families expeditiously.

--IANS

