Iherb® And Iron Mike Tyson Join Forces To Launch An Exclusive Collection For Optimizing Health

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb , one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced a unique collaboration with former heavyweight champion

Mike Tyson . Recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson's relentless dedication, strength and agility have inspired millions around the globe. Now, he's sharing the daily supplement combo he takes to support athletic performance, recovery, and overall vitality through a personalized collection available exclusively at

iHerb .

"I'm proud to say that at 57 years old, I'm still in great shape," exclaimed Tyson. "After discussing the secrets of my supplement regimen with

Dr. Mehmet Oz , he encouraged me to share my wellness routine so more people can better understand what helps me stay fit, active and strong. I want everybody to get what I get so they can feel the way I feel."

Tyson, along with

iHerb Global Advisor Dr. Oz, will be planning a series of social media posts to promote the new collection and offer their followers a 10% discount on orders over $60 when using the code "TYSON" at checkout. A few of the preferred vitamins and supplements featured in Tyson's collection include the following items from

California Gold Nutrition® and Lake Avenue® Nutrition :



Vitamin D3 , 125 mcg (5,000 IU). When taken daily, this supplement may help support healthy bones and immune system function.

MushRex® Plus Full Spectrum Mushroom Complex . Each veggie capsule is a powerful blend of organic mushroom powder and Immune AssistTM mushroom complex extract using various mushrooms cultivated in the U.S.A.

Stabilized R-Lipoic Acid . This supplement helps to support the body's natural production of energy.

CollagenUP®, Hydrolized Marine Collagen Peptides with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C. The unflavored powder can be added to any beverage for a convenient way to support healthy hair, skin, nails, joints and bones. NAC (N-acetyl-L-cysteine) , 600 mg. NAC is a type of amino acid that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals and helps to support healthy antioxidant levels.

"While it's been nearly 20 years since he last climbed into a professional boxing ring, Mike Tyson has amassed an impressive global social media following among boxing fans, athletes and general fitness enthusiasts who admire his dedication and perseverance, particularly when fighting anyone's biggest opponent - aging," said Neil Folgate, senior vice president of global marketing at iHerb. "We developed the 'win from within' campaign to reinforce the notion that everyone can benefit from his disciplined approach to health and wellness regardless of age or fitness ability."

To learn more about Tyson's daily wellness routine, click

here to access the latest blog post written by iHerb Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Michael T. Murray, N.D.

Please click

here to access this news release and past announcements from iHerb.

