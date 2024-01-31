Ervin Cohen & Jessup Welcomes New Partners Christopher Heck And Eric Levinrad To Its Litigation And Alternative Dispute Resolution Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ)

announced today that

expert trial lawyers Christopher Heck and Eric Levinrad have joined the firm as Partners in its Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Department .

Mr. Heck brings decades of experience as lead trial counsel in trust and estates, insurance recovery, and complex commercial and corporate governance disputes.

A former big law firm partner who was named a Super Lawyer in antitrust litigation four times, Mr. Heck re-tooled his practice mid-career to meet the needs of individuals and mid-size companies for an experienced litigator who can grasp issues quickly, provide sage counseling, and, where necessary, "go the distance" to win at trial.

Although he generally litigates business, insurance and trust matters, his capacious understanding of the law has enabled him to handle matters as diverse as state and local tax disputes and Marvin v. Marvin

claims against estates.

As a result, he has also been named a Super Lawyer in the category of civil litigation for the last five consecutive years.

Mr.

Levinrad has extensive experience successfully handling high-stakes litigation involving real property disputes, trade secret misappropriation claims and contract disputes, through trial and appeal.

Mr. Levinrad also has expertise in the area of trademark litigation, both in Federal Court and at the Trademark Trial

and Appeal Board. Levinrad's adeptness in navigating intricate legal challenges and his commitment to client advocacy make him a standout addition to the ECJ team.



Messrs. Heck and Levinrad join ECJ in the wake of a significant trial victory in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

They won a complete judgment for the defense on all issues in a case brought against a family and its trust seeking over $8 million in damages and a 50% ownership interest in a sizeable apartment complex in Los Angeles.

In its ruling, the Court relied heavily on credibility, finding that the defense witnesses, expertly prepared by Messrs. Heck and Levinrad, had it while the plaintiff's witnesses did not survive the pair's withering cross-examinations

"We are excited to welcome Chris and Eric to our team," said

Barry J. MacNaughton , co-managing partner. "Their expertise and proven track records in handling sophisticated litigation matters enhance our department's capabilities and contribute to our firm's tradition of legal excellence."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit

.



SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP