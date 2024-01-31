The Digital Dollar Project Announces 2Nd Global Convening On The Future Of Money

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2023 Inaugural Conference Facilitated a Strategic Global Conversation on the Evolving Digital Infrastructure Landscape

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Dollar Project ("DDP") today announced that it will host a second global convening following the success of its 2023 inaugural event "Exploring Central Bank Digital Currency: Evaluating Challenges & Developing International Standards ." In 2023, leaders from over 14 countries across the finance, policy, and technology sectors met to discuss the impact of rapidly evolving financial infrastructure and explore pathways for standards in the global financial system that ensure enhanced privacy, efficiency, inclusion, transparency, and global optionality. Those interested in participating in the next global convening are encouraged to register their interest by completing the provided form .

The 2023 convening brought together over 300 in-person and 109,000 virtual viewers for meaningful discussions on the state of global CBDC development as well as innovations and applications supporting stablecoins and cryptocurrency distribution. Discussions centered on core themes integral to the construction of a healthy digital currency ecosystem, including privacy, cybersecurity and resilience, financial inclusion, cross-border transferability, and competition and innovation.

"The Digital Dollar Project's 2023 global convening was a significant step forward in establishing international technological and regulatory standards for the integration of digital currencies into the global financial landscape," said Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director at the Digital Dollar Project. "We are thankful to all who participated, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue in anticipation of our next event."

"As new technological tools and innovations are rapidly introduced into our monetary systems, there is a critical need for intentional, collaborative decision-making across both the public and private sectors to further future-proof the dollar for a world of digital networks," said J. Christopher Giancarlo, Executive Chairman of the Digital Dollar Project.

The Digital Dollar Project is a neutral, non-profit forum focused on exploring digital innovation in money and future-proofing the U.S. Dollar in a world of decentralized and centralized, sovereign and non-sovereign digital currency networks. The Digital Dollar Project does not call for the ready deployment of a US CBDC-or digital dollar – but does encourage the U.S. to assert principled leadership in CBDC experimentation at home and digital currency standard setting abroad that is consistent with U.S. norms, values, and the rule of law. Visit .

