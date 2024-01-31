               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Share Buyback Concluded - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


1/31/2024 1:15:53 PM

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 29 January 2024 to 31 January 2024:

Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
29 January 2024 100,000 147.14 14,714,000
30 January 2024 105,000 147.12 15,447,600
31 January 2024 101,300 147.74 14,966,062
Accumulated for the period 306,300 - 45,127,662
Accumulated under the programme 6,937,300 - 999,996,615

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 19,436,274 treasury shares corresponding to 3.177% of the total share capital.

The DKK 1.0 billion share buyback program has thereby been concluded as per 31 January 2024.

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 29 January - 31 January 2024

