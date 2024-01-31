New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Market to Observe Stupendous Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Players - AbbVie, Opthea, AffaMed Therapeutics, EyeBiotech, Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Kyowa Kirin, Skyline Therapeutics

The increasing number of diagnosed cases of wet AMD, the current therapies, and the launch of emerging therapies will drive the wet AMD market growth in the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight's Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, wet AMD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted wet AMD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for wet AMD reached USD 8 billion in 2021 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed population of wet AMD in the 7MM was reported as ~4 million in 2021. Within this, the diagnosed population of wet AMD patients in the United States specifically was identified to be 1.2 million in the same year.

Prominent companies working in the domain of wet AMD, including EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Caregen Co. Ltd., Exegenesis Bio, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Skyline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Ocugenix Corporation, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., AiViva BioPharma, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Opthea Limited, AffaMed Therapeutics Limited, EyeBiotech Ltd., Novartis , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for wet AMD. These novel wet AMD therapies are anticipated to enter the wet AMD market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for wet AMD treatment include Eyp-1901, RGX-314, CG-P5, EXG102-031, HLX04-O, SKG0106, 4D-150 IVT, OCU-10-C-110, ADVM-022, D-4517.2, AIV007, OTX-TKI/Sham, CLS-AX, Faricimab, KHK4951, OPT-302, AM712(ASKG712), EYE103, Iptacopan , and others.

Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) is a form of AMD characterized by sudden central vision loss due to abnormal blood vessels that bleed or leak fluid, leading to macular swelling and damage. Also known as neovascular AMD, it constitutes approximately 10% of AMD cases, yet is responsible for nearly 90% of central vision loss associated with AMD. Despite 80% of patients having the non-neovascular (atrophic) form of AMD, the neovascular type significantly contributes to severe central visual acuity decline. The progression of AMD results in central vision loss, impacting overall quality of life. While the exact functional pathogenesis of AMD remains incompletely understood, recent advances in genetic technologies have identified specific polymorphisms associated with AMD. Aging is the primary risk factor for AMD, with additional risks including cortical cataracts, cataract surgery, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia, among others.





Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation

The wet AMD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current wet AMD patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The wet AMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Type-Specific Cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Age-Specific Cases of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Fifteen years ago, the primary approach for addressing AMD involved photodynamic therapy, a method utilizing an intravenous drug and laser to close off leaky blood vessels. However, in the early 2000s, a shift occurred towards the therapeutic use of anti-VEGF compounds. Medications such as ranibizumab (Lucentis), aflibercept (Eylea), brolucizumab (Beovu), faricimab (Vabysmo), and ranibizumab (Susvimo) are now administered through intravitreal injections directly into the eyes to treat Wet AMD. These drugs encourage anti-angiogenesis, preventing the formation of new blood vessels and halting leakage from abnormal vessels responsible for wet macular degeneration. Some individuals undergoing this treatment have experienced a restoration of vision loss due to AMD. Additionally, low vision aids, including reading magnifiers, electronic glasses, special lenses, and electronic systems, can enlarge images of nearby objects, enhancing clarity of vision.

The first anti-VEGF therapy introduced was intravenous bevacizumab (marketed as Avastin by Genentech) , which received FDA approval for treating colon cancer in February 2004 but was used off-label for Wet AMD. Despite the emergence of new drugs and their off-label use, Bevacizumab continues to hold a 50% market share for Wet AMD treatment in the United States. Subsequently, another anti-VEGF molecule, pegaptanib (originally Eyetech/Pfizer, now Bausch + Lomb) , was approved specifically for eye treatment in December 2004. However, the marketing status of pegaptanib was eventually discontinued.

Key Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Companies



Wet-Age Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The wet AMD market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Extensive research and development have enhanced our understanding of the histopathology and pathophysiology of wet AMD. This progress has led to the development of various diagnostic tests such as fluorescein angiography, indocyanine green angiography, and optical coherence tomography, contributing to timely diagnosis. Additionally, the identification of several genetic mutations offers the potential for personalized medicines , allowing for premium pricing. Ongoing research is also focusing on genetic therapies that address the fundamental causes of the disease, potentially providing significant benefits for new entrants.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of wet AMD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the wet AMD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the wet AMD market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the wet AMD market. Timely diagnosis poses a significant challenge in addressing AMD as patients often refrain from consulting a physician until they experience intermediate to advanced symptoms. The unmet needs associated with VEGF treatment further compound the issue, including a considerable risk of vision loss , the necessity for frequent and indefinite intravitreal injections, and the substantial cost barrier, with gene therapy alone costing around USD 100,000 . Additionally, the competitive landscape among anti-VEGF drugs intensifies, potentially creating obstacles for new entrants who may encounter stiff competition from well-established players in the wet AMD market.

Moreover, wet AMD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the wet AMD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the wet AMD market growth.