SYNERGIE: Despite Tough Market Conditions, SYNERGIE Continues To Grow And Reaches The €3.1 Billion Milestone.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, January 31st, 2024
Revenue 2023
Despite tough market conditions, SYNERGIE continues to grow and reaches the €3.1 billion milestone.
| in M€
| Q4 2023
| Q4 2022
| Change
|
| FY2023
| FY2022
| Change
|
International
| 483.3
| 419.9
| +15.1%
|
| 1,815.7
| 1,665.9
| +9.0%
| France
| 319.9
| 328.7
| -2.7%
|
| 1,292.8
| 1,250.1
| +3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
| 803.2
| 748.6
| +7.3%
|
| 3,108.6
| 2,916.0
| +6.6%
In a complex market, particularly in France, SYNERGIE continues to grow establishing a new turnover record at €3,108.6 million, exceeding that of 2022, with an increase of +6.6% (+2.9% w/o acquisitions). This performance was achieved with the positive contribution of all the geographic areas where the Group operates. The International activity represents 58.4% of the Group's 2023 turnover.
In France, the growth was moderate (+3.5%), with a decline in the last quarter (-2.7%); activity reached €1,292.8 million over the year. Despite the economic slowdown observed by all staffing players since the start of 2023, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to outperform the market through its commercial drive and diversification strategy.
The international contribution of the Group turnover is up +1.3 points compared to 2022, with an annual turnover of €1,815 million and growth of +9% over the year (+2.9% w/o acquisitions). This performance was accelerated in the last 2023 quarter with an increase of +15.1% (+8% w/o acquisitions) driven by Southern Europe, Belgium, Eastern Europe and Australia (excluding exchange rate effect).
With a robust financial structure, SYNERGIE has the necessary resources to actively pursue its strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
Next event: Publication of 2023 results on Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, after trading closes
Attachment
COMFI-Communique-Janvier2024-EN
MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107793009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.