DUPR Welcomes GAMMA As The Official Ball For 2024 With The Exciting Arrival Of The CHUCK Tournament Ball

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partnership with GAMMA Sports, marking an exciting new chapter in the future of pickleball in 2024. GAMMA, a leading sports equipment manufacturer, is set to become the official ball for DUPR with the launch of the innovative CHUCK Tournament Pickleball to the market.“We are thrilled to be expanding our DUPR partnership. DUPR's commitment to pickleball aligns perfectly with our brand mission to expand the pickleball community. We believe this collaboration will support growth and introduce pickleball to an even wider audience,” said Molly Boras, Executive Vice President of GAMMA Sports."This strategic partnership with GAMMA Sports as The Official Ball of DUPR is truly exciting. Together, we look forward to strengthening our joint mission of growing the sport of pickleball at a rapid rate,” said Ben Van Hout, Director of Sponsorships at DUPR.The CHUCK Tournament Pickleball will make its debut at DUPR's Collegiate Super Regional on February 3rd and 4th in Illinois. The ball features 38 holes instead of 40 for a guaranteed true flight and is engineered to withstand temperatures at both ends of the outdoor spectrum. The CHUCK Tournament Pickleball will be released for sale on February 7th on the GAMMA Sports website.As two entities committed to advancing the sport of pickleball, DUPR, and GAMMA are excited about the potential of this partnership in fostering community engagement amongst all pickleball players in the nation and on a global scale.To learn more about DUPR, please visit:To learn more about Gamma Sports, please visit:About DUPR:DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale.About GAMMA Sports:GAMMA Sports is a family-owned manufacturer of innovative pickleball and tennis equipment. With over 50 years of experience in racquet sports, GAMMA has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. With a commitment to quality and performance, GAMMA provides products to improve every player's game. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, balls, grips, and accessories.

