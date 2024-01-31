Loginradius Unveils Voice OTP For Advanced User Authentication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CIAM leader now offers Voice OTP to enable convenient and secure login

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LoginRadius, a leading global provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, introduces Voice OTP, an advanced security feature aimed at revolutionizing user authentication and verification.Voice OTP securely delivers one-time passcodes through voice calls, fortifying account security while simplifying user verification. This strategic addition complements LoginRadius' existing SMS OTP, providing users with a dual-feature approach for uninterrupted authentication.Ensuring the highest level of privacy, the recently introduced feature shares passcodes only when users respond to calls, minimizing the risk of interception. In situations where SMS delivery may encounter difficulties, Voice OTP ensures uninterrupted account access, providing a smooth and dependable user experience.In addition to this, Voice OTP goes beyond security enhancements, embracing inclusivity. It caters to individuals with disabilities, particularly the visually impaired, by allowing OTPs to be played aloud, thereby ensuring accessibility for a broader audience."Innovation at LoginRadius goes beyond just security; it means empowering users with confidence in every digital interaction. Voice OTP reflects our commitment to redefining authentication for a seamless and secure future," says Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius.Voice OTP accommodates businesses of all sizes, delivering OTP calls simultaneously without performance issues. Its reliability surpasses SMS OTPs, remaining unaffected by network congestion and ensuring OTP calls reach users even in challenging network conditions.With a global reach and user-friendly interactions, Voice OTP reflects LoginRadius' commitment to providing a secure, convenient, and reliable alternative for user authentication in today's dynamic digital landscape.To learn more about this release, check out our datasheet .About LoginRadius:LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

