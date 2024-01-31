Information About The Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ivry-sur-Seine – France, January 31, 2024 – 6:45 pm CET

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY PROVIDING CONTRACT ENTRUSTED TO NATIXIS ODDO BHF

FNAC DARTY (ISIN FR0011476928) announces that after the close of trading on January 31, 2024, the Liquidity contract entrusted to investment firm NATIXIS ODDO BHF since September 26, 2018 was terminated.

At the close of trading on January 31, 2024, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:





144,654 FNAC DARTY shares, €660,824.76

As a reminder, as of the last statement on this agreement, December 31, 2023, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:



134,676 FNAC DARTY shares, €917,138.56

As a reminder, as of the implementation of the Liquidity Contract, September 26, 2018, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:



97,750 FNAC DARTY shares, €360,967.54

Ivry-sur-Seine – France, January 31, 2024 – 6:45 pm CET

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH

BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS

As of February 1, 2024, FNAC DARTY has entrusted BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS with the implementation of a liquidity contract and for its market watch starting February 1, 2024 in accordance with the Charter of Ethics established by the AMAFI and approved by the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of March 21st, 2011.

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources are allocated to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS for the liquidity account:



144,654 FNAC DARTY shares, €660,824.76

CONTACT

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor relations – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18



Attachment

PR - Termination and implementation of a Liquidity Contract - FNAC DARTY