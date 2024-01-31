Nexigen Strengthens Cybersecurity Leadership With Christophe Foulon As Fractional CISO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Foulon brings a distinguished background as an Information Security Manager, Adjunct Professor, and Cybersecurity Strategist...

NEWPORT, KY, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nexigen, a pioneer in Enterprise Cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT services, continues its mission to lead at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity by welcoming Christophe Foulon as a Cyber Advisor and Fractional Chief Information Security Officer (fCISO). This strategic addition reaffirms Nexigen's commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise and solutions to a diverse clientele.Christophe Foulon brings a distinguished background as an Information Security Manager, Adjunct Professor, and Cybersecurity Strategist, infusing the Nexigen team with a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight. "I am excited to join Nexigen, a company renowned for its innovative approach to IT and cybersecurity. I look forward to contributing my expertise in Cybersecurity, GRC, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance Nexigen's offerings," said Foulon.Founded in 2003, Nexigen has been a long-standing leader in providing managed IT services, cloud solutions, and advanced cybersecurity support to businesses across various sectors. The addition of Christophe Foulon underscores the company's commitment to proactively addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges and ensuring the robust protection of clients' digital assets.Jon Salisbury, Nexigen CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Christophe Foulon to our team. His cybersecurity and strategic advisory expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to deliver comprehensive and secure IT solutions to our clients."Nexigen's leadership in Enterprise Cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT services has positioned the company as a trusted partner for enterprises of all sizes. With the Nexigen AI Cyber Stack, they are making AI-driven cybersecurity accessible, responsible, and profitable for businesses, further solidifying their commitment to a safer digital future.For more information about Nexigen and their innovative solutions, please visit .About Nexigen With decades of experience, Nexigen is a renowned leader in Enterprise Cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT services. The company is at the forefront of innovation, empowering enterprises to harness the potential of AI responsibly, securely, and profitably. Nexigen's comprehensive, client-focused solutions drive business growth and ensure a secure digital landscape.

Monica Turner

Nexigen

...