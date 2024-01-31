The F-Tranzacts Group Closes $74.9MM Bridge Loan For Axt Chartered

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The F-Tranzacts Group

This Loan will be used for Working capital, Expanding Axt Chartered Real Estate Portfolio, and Refinancing existing debts.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axt Chartered is a highly reputable real estate company founded by the esteemed Alexander Gustave. The mission at Axt Chartered is to assist clients in achieving financial independence through Real Estate investments and bringing luxury to Real Estate in general.

"With a strong commitment to excellence, we strive to provide unparalleled service and deliver outstanding results to each of our clients. Our team is dedicated to delivering results with efficiency and speed, ensuring that your Real Estate needs are met in a timely manner. At Axt Chartered, we pride ourselves on offering top-notch service and expertise in the Real Estate industry. Whether you are interested in buying, selling, or investing in Real Estate, our knowledgeable team will guide you every step of the way. We understand the importance of making informed decisions when it comes to Real Estate, and we are here to provide you with the necessary information and support to make those decisions confidently." said Alexander.

"This new transaction represents a significant milestone for our Company as it will have us cross $250MM in funding this year. This achievement will greatly enhance our financial position in different sectors. I am pleased to share that we were able to efficiently close this transaction within a span of just 13 days, aligning with our predetermined closing timeline. This success is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We believe that this milestone marks a turning point for our Company and opens up new opportunities for growth and development. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead in the coming years, and we remain committed to delivering outstanding results as a team." Said Robert Marshall, Jr. CEO of The F-Tranzacts Group.

Robert Marshall, Jr.

The F-Tranzacts Group

+1 949-229-0022

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube