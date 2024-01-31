(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Pools Starting at $36,000 - AZ Backyard Lifestyles Marks Second Anniversary with Exceptional Offers

- Larry SimmonsCHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the memories of last year's scorching summer heat linger, AZ Backyard Lifestyles , Arizona's leading swimming pool builder, is excited to announce the celebration of their second year at their new location with an offer that promises to make this summer cool and luxurious.Remember how your ice cream didn't stand a chance in the shade last summer? This year, we're ensuring your summers are spent making a splash in your dream pool," Larry Simmons , General Manager, at AZ Backyard Lifestyles. "Our luxury pools, starting at just $36,000, are designed to provide an oasis in your backyard. What's better? You get to customize it just the way you want, paying only for what you need."In celebration of their anniversary, AZ Backyard Lifestyles is offering customers an exclusive package that includes a free Baja shelf, extended warranties, and complimentary landscape design services . These additions are designed to enhance the pool experience, providing both luxury and functionality to homeowners.Understanding the concerns about affordability, the company emphasizes their exclusive financing options that make owning a luxury pool more accessible than ever. "Don't let worries about costs dampen your summer dreams. Our financing options are tailored to make luxury affordable for everyone," the spokesperson adds.The grand opening event, set to take place at 3205 N Arizona Ave. Suite 8, Chandler, invites the community to join in the celebration. Those unable to attend can click 'Sign Up' on the company's website to ensure they are summer-ready before the mercury hits 100 degrees."Join us in making a splash this summer. With Arizona Backyard Lifestyles, your summer dreams don't just have to be dreams," concludes OTI. "We're more than just a pool builder; we're creators of your personal summer paradise."For more information about AZ Backyard Lifestyles and their services, visit or contact (480) 669-5640 .About AZ Backyard LifestylesAZ Backyard Lifestyles is Arizona's premier swimming pool builder, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and customer-focused services. With years of experience in creating bespoke swimming pools, the company specializes in turning backyards into luxurious retreats.

