New SCI Partnership Guides Program Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCI Logo

SCI partners with TBG and expert Carl Hochstein for program expansion, enhancing insurance and support solutions for Final-Mile logistics and owner-operators

GLENS FALLS, NY, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Subcontracting Concepts, LLC (“SCI”) is excited to announce a collaboration with Carl Hochstein of Transport Benefit Group, Inc. SCI is a premier Final-Mile third-party administrator with a mission to simplify critical back-office tasks for owner-operators and logistics brokers. Since 1996, SCI has offered access to discounted programs and insurances designed to benefit and grow the businesses of logistics brokers and owner-operators alike. This new partnership aligns with SCI's dedication to innovation entering 2024, and commitment to providing customer-focused solutions that best fit client needs.Carl Hochstein, Senior Portfolio Risk Manager of Transport Benefit Group Inc., will act as a consultant to SCI in the assessment and expansion of the programs and policies offered to Clients. Hochstein is an accomplished insurance executive committed to developing programs that benefit consumers, partners, and vendors alike. After earning his Bachelor's Degree in Financial Administration from Michigan State University, Hochstein has spent over 25 years employed in production underwriting and management roles at top providers like Houston Casualty Company Employer Services (HCCES) and Chubb. He has leveraged his expertise to create profitable insurance programs for independent contractors and non-subscribing employers, handling administrative vendor selection and strategic reinsurance placement. In Vice President roles at both HCCES and Chubb, Hochstein built an impressive track record of balanced portfolio growth. His passion for creating mutually beneficial business solutions will further strengthen SCI's position as an industry-leading third-party administrator.Presently, SCI's sponsored programs offer Final-Mile businesses access to a suite of insurances designed to protect and grow their businesses, including a $1 million Occupational Accident Insurance Program, Cargo Insurance, Commercial Auto Insurance, a $2 million Contingent Liability Policy, Helper Insurance, and Affordable-Care-Act-Compliant Healthcare Plans. Hochstein will be providing internal professional analysis of SCI's currently offered insurance programs to ensure SCI's services best fit the ever-changing needs of the Final Mile Industry. Additionally, Hochstein's knowledge and experience in the trucking industry will aid SCI in the expansion of programs and insurances geared toward the business growth of independent truckers and trucking companies.Hochstein's assessment and expertise will provide valuable guidance in looking toward the expansion of future programs, assisting SCI in offering unparalleled programs and service quality in the realm of third-party administration. As the demands of the Final Mile Industry change alongside consumer expectations, SCI is dedicated to providing access to comprehensive and effective programs to Clients. Together, SCI and Hochstein are working to redefine Industry standards, providing a comprehensive suite of programs to support businesses in the face of fast-paced operations and the ever-changing demands of the Final Mile Industry.About SCISince its inception in 1996, SCI has been dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that streamline administrative tasks and empower Owner Operators with the business support they need. From payment processing and insurance programs to compliance solutions and retail products, SCI offers real solutions to simplify back-office duties. It's latest offering, DocDetection(tm) is a proprietary A.I. solution for document handling, increasing efficiency and automation for onboarding and compliance. For more information, contact SCI at ....

CAITLYN FUSS

SCI

+1 518-681-5008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube