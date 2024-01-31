DREW BREES JOINS THE PICKLR AS AMBASSADOR AND FRANCHISE INVESTOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREES WILL SERVE AS NATIONAL BRAND AMBASSADOR AND AREA DEVELOPER OF 30 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE MIDWEST

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, announces that 20-year NFL veteran and famed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has joined The Picklr as an ambassador, investor, and franchise owner. The 2009 Super Bowl Champion combines his passion for pickleball and community development by adding The Picklr to his portfolio of businesses, which already includes ownership in various multi-unit franchises.

“We have created a community and environment where everyone can build relationships, compete, develop skills, and have fun while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through one of the most popular sports in the world. Pickleball is for everyone, and there is no better place to be than The Picklr,” said Drew Brees.

“My mission in business and franchising is to work with top-tier organizations and people to create a best-in-class culture and provide exceptional experiences. I saw that immediately with The Picklr,” said Drew Brees.

As a national brand ambassador, Drew Brees will work closely with The Picklr to promote the brand and its mission to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities for athletes of all ages and skill levels. In addition, Drew will also become an owner of several facilities and act as the Area Developer of thirty Picklr franchises throughout Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. An inductee of Purdue's Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, Brees will open his first flagship Picklr location in Indianapolis in 2024.

"Everyone recognizes Drew's prowess on the football field, but many may not realize that he has built franchising expertise for over a decade," said Scott Schubiger, Chief Growth Officer of The Picklr. "Getting to know Drew over the last few months has made it abundantly clear that our collective passion and vision for the sport of pickleball are perfectly aligned. We are truly honored and could think of no better person than Drew Brees to join The Picklr family as an investor, brand ambassador, and 30-unit, multi-state franchisee."

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 175 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The

Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on

SOURCE The Picklr