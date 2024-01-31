Five Written Works Across Diverse Genres Promise Engaging Reading Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angelina's Secret

Bruce's Blustery Day

Dark Obsessions

Underwriting is Murder

At The Gate

Now featured on The Maple Spotlight Shelf, these five curated books provide readers with a unique and enriching literary journey.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maple Staple Bookstore presents a selection of five books for those who appreciate mystery-thriller, fantasy, adventure, and suspense genres. These novels promise an absorbing reading experience, featuring intricate plots and well-crafted characters that invite readers into a world of excitement.Diane Merrill Wigginton's“Angelina's Secret” invites readers on an enthralling journey into the Victorian era, marking the inception of the acclaimed Jeweled Dagger series. The narrative unfolds around Angelina Stewart and Captain Jude Deveraux, defying the conventions of 18th-century aristocracy in this 322-page romantic epic.Diane Merrill Wigginton, born in 1963, skillfully crafts a tale of passion, adventure, and intrigue, challenging societal norms. The story revolves around Angelina's unconventional demeanor and sharp intellect, which stand out in a society governed by desires and decorum. As Angelina's passions are kindled by the charismatic Captain Jude Deveraux, the novel takes readers on a captivating ride, keeping them eagerly engaged.Her storytelling prowess comes to life as she draws inspiration from her experiences on a farm in Burley, Idaho, during her summers. Wigginton's vivid characterizations and detailed depictions transport readers to the Victorian age, immersing them in a world brimming with both sensual escapades and gripping adventures.Award-winning author Victoria F. Ziegler invites young readers and their families to embark on an uplifting adventure with her 38-page children's book, "Bruce's Blustery Day." This endearing 38-page story beautifully captures the essence of resilience, self-discovery, and the importance of family and friends.Complemented by delightful illustrations that bring the characters and setting to life, "Bruce's Blustery Day" invites readers to accompany Bruce, an amiable spotted dog, on his adventure through moments of loneliness and mild trepidation, ultimately discovering solace and love. Ziegler's narrative skillfully intertwines themes of perseverance, authenticity, and the joy of home. Through Bruce's escapades, young readers glean valuable lessons about courage and tenacity, transforming challenges into opportunities for personal growth.Victoria F. Ziegler, a seasoned storyteller with a penchant for captivating young imaginations, continues to inspire and delight children with "Bruce's Blustery Day," fostering meaningful conversations about emotions and resilience.Statesville, North Carolina, native Delphine McClelland has etched her name in literary success with the award-winning novel "Dark Obsessions." This award-winning masterpiece not only resonates with readers but also secured the coveted title of the winner in the Romance Paranormal/Supernatural category at The 2022 American Fiction Awards."Dark Obsessions" is a 232-page fantasy romance novel that takes readers on an enthralling journey into a world where vampires exist. The story centers around Skylar, a member of the revered Montgomery family in Charlotte, North Carolina, who grapples with a suffocating life of privilege. Skylar's fascination with the supernatural, particularly vampires, takes a profound turn when she encounters the mysterious Kairo during the annual Montgomery Family Vacation.Delphine McClelland, an alumna of Statesville Senior High School and The University of Tennessee with a degree in Anthropology, brings her storytelling passion to life in "Dark Obsessions". This debut novel skillfully blends romance and the supernatural, leaving readers enthralled with its immersive storytelling and unforgettable characters.To learn more about Delphine McClelland and her literary pursuits, visit .Martha Gabour Manuel's mystery suspense thriller, "Underwriting is Murder," is a 164-page novel that takes readers on a heart-pounding journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. Filled with adrenaline-fueled scenes and a relentless pursuit of truth, this book weaves a tale of suspense that explores the intricate connections between choices and consequences.In "Underwriting is Murder", readers are in for a rollercoaster ride as they follow Mel's desperate escape, encountering unexpected obstacles and perilous situations that will leave them breathless. In the midst of a chilling scene, Margie's life takes a sudden turn as she becomes entangled in a deadly encounter. The gripping narrative unfolds with a shocking incident, leaving readers questioning the boundaries of morality and the consequences of split-second decisions.Martha Gabour Manuel, a master storyteller in the mystery genre, brings her unique voice and storytelling prowess to "Underwriting is Murder". With previous successful works to her name such as“Murder on False River” and“Political Treason”, Manuel continues to enthrall readers with her skill in creating compelling narratives that resonate well beyond the last page.Renowned author D. L. London returns with a riveting novel featuring a bold new heroine, Leigh Williams, in a tale of high-stakes undercover investigation, unexpected love, and a moral dilemma in "At The Gate".This 474-page thriller book introduces readers to Leigh Williams, a formidable yet vulnerable FBI agent determined to expose the truth behind high-rolling tycoon Vincent Russo's suspected white-collar crimes with Mafia ties. Operating undercover with a false identity, Leigh navigates the complex world of the Russos, only to find herself entangled in a web of conflicting emotions."At The Gate" is a masterfully crafted novel that seamlessly weaves together elements of suspense, mystery, and romance. D. L. London's storytelling prowess shines through, offering a unique blend of heartwarming family dynamics and the relentless pursuit of truth. This novel promises a thought-provoking experience, challenging readers to reconsider their own beliefs about morality and the consequences of the choices made. This novel is not just a thrilling ride-it's a tale that lingers in the heart, leaving readers questioning the nature of love, family, and justice.Presently showcased on The Maple Staple Bookstore Spotlight Shelf and Digital Bookstore , these five artfully crafted pieces span various genres, delivering a captivating and pleasurable reading experience. Explore a world of literary delight, as these books are accessible for purchase on Amazon and other prominent online book retailers, ensuring convenience for readers spanning all age groups and enthusiasts of diverse genres.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

