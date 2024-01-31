Global Neem Extract Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Neem Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's“Neem Extract Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the neem extract market size is predicted to reach $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.
The growth in the neem extract market is due to the growing demand for organic products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest neem extract market share. Major players in the neem extract market include East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Reddy International, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Bros India Group.
Neem Extract Market Segments
By Type: Leaf Extract, Fruit And Seed Extract, Bark Extract
By Formulation: Dry, Liquid
By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture And Farming, Other Applications
By Geography: The global neem extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Neem extract is a derivative of the neem tree, a medicinal plant whose leaves, blossoms, seeds, fruit, roots, and bark may all be used for skin diseases, septic sores, and infected burns. It is used to treat digestive ailments, liver troubles, dental issues, infections, skin concerns, hair problems, and microbial infestation.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Neem Extract Market Characteristics
3. Neem Extract Market Trends And Strategies
4. Neem Extract Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Neem Extract Market Size And Growth
27. Neem Extract Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Neem Extract Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
