The Georgia Hemp Company Rises As Georgia's Premier Cbd And Thc Beverage Distributor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showing up to the party, with unique and responsible adult beverage choices.

Georgia Hemp Company, a trusted retailer and educator of CBD and hemp-based products, has emerged as Georgia's premier distributor for CBD and THC beverages.

- Flora Hemp Spirits Co-Founder Adam Peabody

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dry January may be almost over, but quality zero-proof options are here to stay. While The Georgia Hemp Company has made a splash in the CBD beverage arena from the moment the THC ruling passed in Georgia, its journey is just beginning. The trusted retailer and educator of CBD and hemp-based products and their benefits has emerged as Georgia's premier distributor for all CBD and THC beverages, including Flora Hemp Spirits ' premium offerings.

Established in 2017, The Georgia Hemp Company is known for its production, distribution, and sales of quality hemp-based and CBD products, along with its dedication to providing natural alternatives for living happier, healthier lives. The company jumped into the beverage production scene this past year when it launched two CBD elixirs. Not slowing down anytime soon, Co-Founder Joe Salome also says that releasing their line of high THC seltzers is next on the agenda.

In a unique collaboration, The Georgia Hemp Company has joined forces with Flora Hemp Spirits to bring an exclusive range of cannabis-based spirits and cocktails to Georgia. This partnership aims to provide bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and event spaces with distinctive alcohol alternatives that cater to the growing community of mindful drinkers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Georgia Hemp Company to introduce Flora's innovative THC-infused spirits, mocktails, and seltzers to the state of Georgia," said Flora Hemp Spirits Co-Founder Adam Peabody. "We believe our products will resonate with Georgia consumers seeking unique and responsible adult beverage choices. This partnership represents an exciting step forward as we continue our mission to challenge the status quo in the adult beverage industry."

Leading the way in the hemp-based beverage market, The Georgia Hemp Company is proud to promote Flora Hemp Spirits and a variety of other cannabinoid-based offerings. Customers can conveniently shop for CannaCocktails and CannaSpritzes for leisurely sipping or enhance their bar cart with Flora's zero-proof, zero-calorie-infused spirits. Products are readily available online and at The Georgia Hemp Company's locations in the metro Atlanta area. Join The Georgia Hemp Company in toasting to a new era of drinking.

For more information on The Georgia Hemp Company and its product offerings, visit . Follow The Georgia Hemp Company on Instagram at @theGAHempCo, Twitter at @GeorgiaHempCo, and Facebook at .

Chad Shearer

Caren West PR

+1 4046140006

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok