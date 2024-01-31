SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DECLARES 180Th QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2024, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 27, 2024.

