INSIGNIA GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT TO LEAD INDUSTRY TRANSITION

Selland is an expert in strategy and business development. He has more than 30 years of experience in leading and growing software and technology companies, both as an interim and fractional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). He will be responsible for leading Insignia Group's growth strategy, expanding its customer base, and driving innovation in its product portfolio.

"I'm thrilled to join Insignia Group at this exciting time in its history," says Selland. "Insignia Group has a proven track record of delivering value to its customers, partners, and employees. I look forward to working with the talented team at Insignia Group to accelerate its growth and leadership in the accessories digital retailing market."

David Stringer, founder and CEO, says, "Chris is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience and expertise in the software and technology industry. He has a strong vision and passion for building successful businesses and customer relationships. I am confident that he will be a great asset to Insignia Group, who will help us achieve our goals and vision for the future."

About Insignia Group

Insignia Group is the leading provider of digital accessory selling platforms in the showroom and online. Through partnerships with major digital retailers, Insignia Group enables dealers to sell accessories to their customers with custom pricing, no matter where the customer is shopping. Insignia Group has been serving dealerships nationwide and abroad for more than 20 years.



