Global Travel Collection Signs On As Exclusive Travel Sponsor Of Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection is proud to continue its partnership as the official travel sponsor of the star-studded Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®), taking place February 22-25. For over a decade, Global Travel Collection's Miami office has been working behind the scenes coordinating travel for renowned chefs and VIP guests taking part in the SOBEWFF® event.

Global Travel Collection's worldwide community of travel advisors and agencies spans the globe, serving clients in luxury leisure, corporate and entertainment sectors.

The company's sponsorship participation offers a stage to spotlight the many delights of travel and emphasizes the essential role of travel advisors in delivering personalized service, VIP amenities and truly authentic and memorable experiences. In keeping with the commitment to giving back, Global Travel Collection's esteemed industry partners have generously donated over 30 luxury vacation packages for auction during the signature Tribute Dinner on Saturday, February 24, at the stunning Loews Miami Beach.

Featured remarkable journeys include a voyage on

Windstar Cruises to Tahiti and a cruise vacation with Explora Journeys, stays at the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, Rosewood Bermuda, Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove, Nayara Gardens in Costa Rica, a trip to Four Seasons Resort Nevis and eight-days in Slovenia hosted by the Slovenian Tourist Board. Together these experiences represent nearly $100,000 in prizes.

Recognizing excellence, this year's dinner will honor two distinguished personalities who have made a lasting impact on hospitality,

Massimo Bottura, the founder of, and culinary mastermind behind, Osteria Francesca, a three-Michelin-star restaurant based in Modena, Italy; and Luca Garavoglia, the esteemed Chairman of Campari Group. The event will be hosted by Master of Ceremonies, "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno.

"For yet another year, Global Travel Collection is honored to be South Beach Wine & Food Festival's official travel agency," said Carol Press, luxury advisor with the company's Miami office. "The festival is a big opportunity for us to spotlight our love for travel and our industry expertise. Sharing the diverse range of travel experiences, we can craft is crucial for us as we strive to open the world for every type of traveler."

"Participating in the South Beach Food & Wine Festival allows our travel advisors a unique platform to connect with festival-goers and showcase their enthusiasm and expertise in creating exceptional travel experiences and culinary adventures," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "From sharing insights on the latest restaurant openings and food festivals, to arranging private winery tours and exclusive access to celebrity chef masterclasses, our advisors are dedicated to forging connections with their clients that go beyond the ordinary travel experience."

The four-day food and wine

fest, which has been held for 23 years, attracts more than 65,000 people from all corners of the globe. 100% of the net

proceeds

from SOBEWFF®

benefit

the

Chaplin School

of

Hospitality

&

Tourism Management at Florida International University. The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is dedicated to preparing students to design, develop and manage the customer experience of the future.

To book tickets for the

SOBEWFF® Tribute Dinner honoring Massimo Bottura and Luca Garavoglia hosted by Master of Ceremonies "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno, visit SOBEWFF Tribute Dinner 2024 .

For more information about Global Travel Collection and to connect with a travel advisor to plan a remarkable travel experience or culinary journey, visit .

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection

(GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. Approximately 1,300

GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

