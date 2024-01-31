(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

This new research report details the significant growth and the undercurrents driving the aroma chemicals industry forward. Analyzing the market size, share, trends, and forecasting the period from 2018-2028, the report unveils the pivotal role aroma chemicals play in various sectors, including the rapidly growing beverages segment.

The Global Aroma Chemicals Market has valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.33% through 2028.

Industry Growth Empowered by Rising Personal Care and Beverage Demands

The report emphasizes the burgeoning demand for aroma chemicals across the cosmetics and toiletries sector, where consumers' increasing emphasis on personal grooming fuels market expansion. Aroma chemicals, renowned for their integral role in creating appealing fragrances, are experiencing a surge in usage as they cater to a spectrum of sensory experiences sought after in personal care products.

Enhancing the consumers' sensory journey, aroma chemicals are also vastly incorporated into the vibrant food and beverages sector. Animalizing the palate with an array of flavors, these chemicals are crucial in innovating and satisfying the growing appetency for low-calorie and healthy beverage options.

Fragmented Landscape and Regional Market Dominance

Within this fragmented and vibrant market, the Asia Pacific region stands out with its commanding revenue share due to robust demand from emerging economies. North America follows suit, with the US leading in revenue, driven by heightened demands from the wellness-focused food and beverage segment.

Market Segmentation: A Myriad of Aroma Chemicals Bursting with Potential



Terpenes & Terpenoids emerge prominently within the chemical segment. Musk chemicals maintain their strongholds across various consumer goods sectors.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Aroma Chemicals Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Aroma Chemicals Market, By Source:



Natural, Synthetic Natural-identical

Aroma Chemicals Market, By Application:



Flavors Fragrance

Aroma Chemicals Market, By Chemicals:



Benzenoids

Musk chemicals

Terpenes & Terpenoids Others

