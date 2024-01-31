Linscomb & Williams Rebrands To Linscomb Wealth, Marking A New Chapter In A Legacy Of Pursued Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linscomb & Williams, Inc., a Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) subsidiary and trusted name in wealth management since 1971, announced today a new name, Linscomb Wealth, Inc., as part of a firm-wide rebrand. This strategic move includes a refreshed logo and brand aesthetics to capture the firm's 50-year commitment to a client-first culture of fiduciary wealth management and pursued excellence.

"The firm's journey since 1971 has been marked by growth, innovation and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Phillip Hamman, CEO of Linscomb Wealth. "As we embark on this new chapter as Linscomb Wealth, our commitment remains unchanged - to provide personalized, holistic wealth management solutions that help empower our clients to achieve their financial goals."

Walter Christopherson, chairman of Linscomb Wealth said:“We look forward to continuing our legacy of trusted service, staying true to the values and vision established by Dan Linscomb when he founded the firm over fifty years ago."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Linscomb Wealth has built a reputation for integrity, expertise and personalized service. The rebranding initiative reflects the firm's forward-thinking approach and its dedication to aligning with contemporary market dynamics and client expectations.

Key highlights of the rebranding include:



Modernized Brand Identity: The transition to Linscomb Wealth will be accompanied by a refreshed logo and brand aesthetics, reflecting the firm's evolution and vision for the future. The visual updates are expected to take effect in February.

Enhanced Client Experience: Linscomb Wealth remains committed to the fiduciary model of clients' best interests first, delivering exceptional service, leveraging technology, and tailoring strategies to meet individual needs. Continuity of Pursued Excellence: While the name is changing, the core values and principles that have distinguished Linscomb & Williams for over 50 years remain intact. Clients can expect the same level of expertise, integrity and personalized attention that has been the hallmark of the firm since its inception.

“Linscomb Wealth reflects Cadence Bank's vision of helping people, companies and communities prosper,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank.“Our collective team of bankers and financial advisors are invested in building lasting relationships by focusing on our client's goals and priorities.”

Clients, partners and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition, with relationships and services remaining unaffected by the rebranding. The firm will continue to operate from its Houston headquarters, serving clients with the same dedication and expertise that have made it a trusted partner in wealth management.

For more information about Linscomb Wealth and its comprehensive suite of wealth management services, please visit linscombwealth .

About Linscomb Wealth , Inc.

Linscomb Wealth, Inc. (LW) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services. LW is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas, previously operating as Linscomb & Williams, Inc. LW is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, LW aims to deliver exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank. Products and services offered by LW are not guaranteed or endorsed by Cadence Bank. Not FDIC-Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses, and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

