Hon. Greg Winfree New Chairman At Resilient Navigation And Timing Foundation

Hon. Greg Winfree new Chairman at RNT Foundation

Former US DOT Asst Secretary leading non-profit

- Greg WinfreeALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Resilient Navigation and Timing (RNT) Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of the Hon. Greg Winfree as chairman of its board of directors.Mr. Winfree is the chief executive officer and agency director of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. He also serves as a member of the President's National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board and the board of ITS America.From 2010 to 2016, he served as assistant secretary for research and technology for the U.S. Department of Transportation.Mr. Winfree has been a director and board member of the RNT Foundation since 2020 and succeeds the Hon. Martin Faga as chairman.“I am deeply honored and proud to accept the appointment as Chairman of the Board for the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation. This opportunity allows us to further advance critical initiatives in ensuring the resilience and reliability of navigation and timing systems,” said Winfree.###About the Resilient Navigation and Timing FoundationThe RNT Foundation is a public benefit, scientific and educational charity advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS and GNSS satellites, signals, and users. For more information, visit .

