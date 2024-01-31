               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Henniges Automotive To Close Plant In Burlington, Ontario


1/31/2024 12:16:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Henniges Automotive, a global producer of vehicle sealing systems, announced today that it will close its Burlington, Ontario plant by the end of 2024. The plant produces vehicle sealing systems for automotive vehicles and employs 220 people who are represented by Workers United Canada Council.

Henniges Automotive continues to analyze and adjust to the challenging economic conditions within the automotive industry. By optimizing its footprint, Henniges will continue to be competitive and support its customers.

The Company will consolidate operations to existing facilities and expects no disruption in supplying existing or future programs.

About Henniges Automotive Holdings, Inc.
Henniges Automotive provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods as well as encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. The company has over 9,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:
 Jennifer VanHorn
Henniges Automotive
[email protected]

SOURCE Henniges Automotive

