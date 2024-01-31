(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND BLANC, Mich., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleMD , a leading innovator in Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management software, has been named as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 chosen by The Healthcare Technology Report . The annual report highlights companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and significant contributions to the healthcare technology landscape.

ModuleMD Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Business

ModuleMD's commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge solutions. As regulations and compliance in healthcare have evolved, presenting challenges and workflow complexities for clinicians, ModuleMD remains agile and provides solutions in response to market demands. With an emphasis on ambulatory care operations and prioritizing specialized clinical workflows, the company has emerged as a key player in shaping the future of healthcare delivery, enabling clinicians to remain independent, optimize costs, and enhance organizational workflow efficiency.

ModuleMD experienced a year of rapid expansion in 2023, marked by a significant increase of almost 100 percent in its client base, multiple awards for performance and workplace culture, and strategic acquisitions that broadened its offerings and customer reach. The company's achievements included G2 high performer recognition, Great Place to Work certification, and the acquisition of Diversified Health Care Management and Professional Management Services, Inc., solidifying its status as a top player in the healthcare technology industry.

"We are honored to be named among the Top 100 in The Healthcare Technology Report. This recognition validates the dedication of our employees to providing innovative solutions," said

Abhinay Penugonda, CEO of ModuleMD. "It is the collective ingenuity and business acumen of our customers that drive feature enhancement and technological advancement, along with the collaborative efforts of our team and partners, which has earned ModuleMD the esteemed honor and standing as a top Healthcare Technology company."

ModuleMD celebrates this significant achievement, the company looks forward to further collaborations, advancements, and innovations. With a strong track record of success and a commitment to driving positive change, the company is poised to continue its impact in the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

ModuleMD

ModuleMD is a leading provider of physician-designed SaaS solutions, offering innovative technology that enhances clinical workflows, improves patient outcomes, and drives practice success. With over two decades of experience, ModuleMD provides robust specialty-specific EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that boost efficiency, increase ROI, and empower medical practices to succeed in today's fast-paced healthcare environment.

