Grupo Puntacana Announces A New Ultra-Luxury Hotel Project At Playa Serena Puntacana Resort

MADRID, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2024), held in Madrid, Spain, Grupo Puntacana announced the development of its next hotel project in Playa Serena Puntacana Resort, a unique proposal in ultra-luxury tourism.

The Playa Serena hotel will be a project where nature meets luxury and exclusivity. It will have capacity for 160 guests, 75 suites, 5 overwater villas, 1 beach club, 3 restaurants, 1 themed restaurant, 1 beach restaurant, 4 bars and 8 spa bungalows. It is projected to open in 2026.

The announcement was made by Grupo Puntacana executives Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO; Paola Rainieri, Chief Marketing Officer; and Francesca Rainieri, Chief Financial Officer; accompanied by Frank Rainieri, founder and Chairman of the Board of Grupo Puntacana; and Haydée Rainieri, member of the Board of Grupo Puntacana .

"The Playa Serena hotel will elevate the hospitality experience at Puntacana Resort. We are very excited, as it is a new concept that will drive the Dominican Republic's tourism industry for years to come," said Frank Elías Rainieri, CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

In addition, Grupo Puntacana signed an agreement with Meliá Hotels International with the Bergantín Trust, and the support of Banreservas, for the construction of the third hotel within the tourism project being developed in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The hotel to be built in Puerto Plata is planned as a 300-room five-star establishment, managed under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand. It will also include the management of a 100-apartment condohotel. The estimated investment of the project would exceed US$70 million and the opening would be scheduled for 2026.

