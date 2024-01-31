WEBINAR INVITATION | Okeanis Eco Tankers, Corp. (NYSE: ECO) (OSLO: OET) Live Investor Webinar On Friday, February 2, 2024 At 9:00 Am ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capital Link's 2024 Virtual Corporate Presentation Series NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okeanis Eco Tankers, Corp. (NYSE: ECO), (OSLO: OET), senior management, Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO, and Mr. Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO, will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects, and overall sector outlook.

The live webinar is scheduled on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 9:00 am ET (3:00 pm CET) and will last approximately 45 minutes. The company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A between company management and webinar participants. REGISTRATION Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below to register.

# Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click on to attend the webinar.

DATE TIME PRESENTING SPEAKERS Friday,

February 2, 2024 9:00 – 9:45 am ET Okeanis Eco Tankers, Corp.

(NYSE: ECO)

(OSLO: OET)

Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO M r. Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

1-ON-1 MEETINGS

