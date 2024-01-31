Global Electrolyte Drinks Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Electrolyte Drinks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the electrolyte drinks market size is predicted to reach $41.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the electrolyte drinks market is due to the rise in sports activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest electrolyte drinks market share. Major players in the electrolyte drinks market include PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, GSK PLC, Danone S.A., Red Bull GmbH, Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd.

Electrolyte Drinks Market Segments

.By Type: Isotonic, Hypotonic, Hypertonic

.By Packaging: PET Bottles, Cartons, Beverage Cans

.By Application: Sports, Medical Centers

.By Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global electrolyte drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electrolyte drinks refer to a type of drink that contains water, glucose, and electrolyte elements like sodium and potassium. These are used to enhance athletic performance, rehydration during illness, better recovery, and healthy cell function, and help in rebuilding damaged tissues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Electrolyte Drinks Market Characteristics

3. Electrolyte Drinks Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electrolyte Drinks Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electrolyte Drinks Market Size And Growth

......

27. Electrolyte Drinks Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Electrolyte Drinks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

