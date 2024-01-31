Oxford Road Hires Digital Audio Veteran Nathan Aminian To Fortify Data And Analytics Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steven Abraham, Oxford Road PresidentLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oxford Road , the largest independent audio advertising agency , today announced the hiring of performance media leader Nathan Aminian as EVP of Operations to further strengthen their competitive advantage in data analysis, measurement, and attribution strategy.Nathan joins Oxford Road following many years of analytics leadership at Veritone, a California-based marketing agency, preceded by his tenure at YPM as their group director of digital media, along with several successful consulting stints across a variety of growing companies. In this role as EVP of Operations, Nathan's authority and guidance will be far-reaching across many agency disciplines, from data and analytics to media and finance - using his expertise to implement processes and technologies to enhance productivity and efficiency across the agency to drive even greater value for Oxford Road clients.“I am thrilled that Nathan chose to go on this journey with us,” said Steven Abraham, Oxford Road President.“We serve several blue chip clients, along with many fast-growth D2C and B2B brands , and we are committed to bringing them our best thinking, efficiently and accurately. Having had the opportunity to partner on a project with Nathan in his role as a consultant, I witnessed firsthand his expertise and saw immediately that he can and will be a transformative leader for the agency and for our client partners.”According to Nathan:“I had the benefit of working with Oxford Road on a rigorous data-auditing project last year, so I familiarized myself with many of the leaders and drivers within the agency.” He continues with,“I'm excited to help develop the scalable infrastructure and streamlined operations systems that will support the rapidly growing organization. I quickly recognized Oxford Road's strategic thought leadership and the strong talent that is providing best-in-class service to an impressive roster of clients, and I knew I wanted to be a part of the agency's success."Among Nathan's early objectives is to better leverage over a decade of rich campaign activity to influence data-driven decision-making. Augmentation of datasets will help the agency model performance and drive actionable intelligence from all of the nuanced variables that meaningfully impact the performance of audio media.Nathan Aminian started full-time earlier in January and is already focused on clients like Indeed, Oracle, Shopify, ConstantContact, and other well-known, growing companies.About Oxford RoadOxford Road is the leading independent buyer of audio media, including Podcasts, Radio, and Audio Streaming. Their expertise reaches millions daily. With a focus on innovation and advanced data management, Oxford Road found success in helping over a dozen DTC brands scale their customer acquisition strategies from startups to valuations exceeding $1 billion. Today, Oxford Road works with Global Brands and fast-growth tech companies alike. Recognized as thought leaders by publications such as USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Adweek, Ad Age, and more, Oxford Road continues to drive growth and positive change for the industry while serving as a leading voice for the industry through its weekly newsletter, The Influencer, White Papers, Conferences, and their podcast, The Media Roundtable. Oxford Road stands by its motto, "Influence Responsibly."

