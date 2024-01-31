FRESH UP YOUR LIFE - The Second Year Of Activities In The United States And The Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adv in Time Square, banner campaigns in the two countries, influencer marketing and media events and the big event at Yale University with almost 10000 students, the main communication initiatives of the CSO Italy project.The second year of activity of Fresh Up Your Life, the project to promote and inform about high-quality fruit and vegetables by CSO Italy and co-financed by the European Union, is also coming to an end. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Unacoa."It has been a year full of initiatives and appointments in both countries, said Luca Mari, Marketing Manager of CSO Italy. We managed to carry out all the actions planned in the program and to make our good fruit and vegetables known to consumers and operators in the sector. We look forward with confidence, Mari continued, to this last year of activity that we are sure will give further impetus and drive to the wider dissemination of the values that inspired the project."Highlights of the various communication activities in the U.S. and UAE include the massive ADV campaign in Time Square in New York that had nearly 4.5 million impressions or the B2B campaign in the Emirati media Gulf Food Business with over 700 thousand impressions. Among the various communication activities planned by Fresh Up Your Life, for the first time the project entered Yale University to meet almost 10 thousand young people who were able to learn about the characteristics and values of the program, through the distribution of 5,000 leaflets and also thanks to the broadcasting of videos in some of the halls of the prestigious American university, as well as being able to taste some of our products.The second year of Fresh Up Your Life closed yesterday with the Fresh Up Direct Experience, the digital event in which 5 selected American influencers spoke about their consumption experiences with the products in focus of the campaign, but also to talk about their origin, production method, values, guarantees offered by the EU production regime.News about CSOCSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

