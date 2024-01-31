Yanmar Unveils New Design Of“Yanboh And Marboh” Characters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yanmar's Yanboh and Marboh characters.

The new Yanboh and Marboh designs were selected from a global poll.

Marboh: The Curious, Excitable Adventurer

Yanboh: The Dependable, Inquisitive Explorer

Yanboh and Marboh are twins

OSAKA, JAPAN, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Osaka, Japan (January 30, 2024) - Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the results of its a global public online poll for the new design of Yanmar Group's corporate characters, Yanboh and Marboh. The poll received an overwhelming response with 76,568 votes. The design receiving the highest number of votes from among the three options was selected for the 9th generation of Yanboh and Marboh, positioning the characters for their exciting global debut.Yanboh and Marboh made their debut in the "Yanboh and Marboh Weather Forecast" on Japanese television in 1959 and have been beloved anime characters in Japan for over half a century. The new design renewal presents Yanboh and Marboh as characters set to take on new challenges and realize future possibilities together. The driving force behind Yanboh and Marboh, characters who have thrilled generations of television viewers in Japan, is curiosity.Yanmar is committed to realizing "A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE" by recognizing people's potential, supporting their endeavors, and actively engaging with the needs of society. Just as Yanmar's founder's passion for technology was once the driving force behind widespread adoption of diesel engines and agricultural development, Yanmar now seeks to use the power of technology and people shaping the future to create and develop innovations and realize a new kind of prosperity. Together with Yanboh and Marboh, Yanmar will pass on the baton of potential towards a better tomorrow by, "Moving Hearts, Moving Towards the Future" for people of all ages, nationalities, and regions.Vote resultsVoting period: November 16, 2023, to December 7, 2023Number of votes: 76,568Design A: 20,931Design B: 49,628Design C: 6,009Campaign site:CharacterYanboh and Marboh are twins.Yanboh: The Dependable, Inquisitive ExplorerBrimming with curiosity and knowledge, Yanboh excels at coming up with new ideas. Yanboh has a strong sense of exploration and is always eager to learn and discover new things. Yanboh strives to bring joy to everyone with exciting inventions.Marboh: The Curious, Excitable AdventurerMarboh is an adventurous spirit with an insatiable curiosity who is not afraid to take risks and try new things, even if it means making a few mistakes. Marboh loves to venture out into exciting places and is always on the lookout for new discoveries and experiences.About YanmarWith beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components - Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future. For more details, please visit the official website of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

