NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked Head of Customer Success Juliet Gomes for her expert opinion on what her experience as a celebrity stylist tells her about Taylor Swift's potential engagement ring with Travis Kelce. She suggests that color stones are always popular for celebrities, and ovals could also be a possibility-perhaps even a 20-carat oval diamond of D color and internally flawless clarity. "Yet, they muse that given Travis's penchant for heartfelt gestures on the field, he might opt for something more symbolic: a heart-shaped diamond, although that might be a bad idea given her ring from her previous engagement," explained Juliet Gomes.The ring, she imagines, would be something out of a legend. It might feature a band of white gold , strong and enduring as his will on the field, or platinum to signify an unbreakable bond, crowned with that heart-shaped diamond-a testament to their shared love and passion.As with any celebrity relationship, the rumor mill churns tirelessly. Is Travis moving on to embrace the role of a devoted husband? The thought alone sends ripples through the fanbase, each member holding their breath, wondering if the football gods have indeed scripted this legendary romance.The world is abuzz with speculation. Will Kansas City charge through the ranks, defying the odds to claim the glory of the Super Bowl? And if they do, could the field become a stage for more than just athletic prowess? Could it witness an act of love, as Travis drops to one knee, a glinting ring in hand, offering a proposal as grand as his career? Engagement ring experts at Ritani are eager to see the future ring design.Read more on this topic by visiting:About RitaniFounded in 1999 by a family of jewelers with a legacy within the industry, Ritani has been making purchasing high-quality, diamonds and handcrafted jewelry simpler and less stressful. All of their pieces are one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani has leveraged unique technology to give customers a transparent shopping experience with tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Best Value badges, and more alongside over 200,000 diamond other diamond variations in inventory. For more information, visit and follow @ritani on Instagram.

