'Why Can't I Just Be Me?': A Book That Shows You How To Remove The Masks That Hide You From The World And From Yourself

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

written by Melissa Dawn; on sale January 30, 2024

- Tarek Riman, CEO of Riman Agency & professorRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new self-help book, 'Why Can't I Just Be Me? : Remove the Masks That Hide You from the World and from Yourself' by Melissa Dawn.'Why Can't I Just Be Me?' takes readers on an empowering journey within themselves to help them uncover exactly what is holding them back and keeping them from embracing their own unique strengths and becoming their most authentic selves. Along the way, it considers why it's important to do so; and how to do it in a world that celebrates achievement, but all too often shuns the messy, muddy, and deeply human paths that help us get there.A heartfelt, inspiring book full of wisdom that comes in the form of personal stories, practical guidance, and reflective tips that lead readers toward transformative self-acceptance, 'Why Can't I Just Be Me?' releases on January 30, 2024.'It is a rare exception for someone to feel truly at ease as themselves-no masks, no personas, no self-protective habits-with everyone around them. There is always an element of holding back, which drives feelings of isolation and disconnection. Do you feel you can drop your masks, speak your truth, and bring your whole self forward with the people around you-your family, colleagues, partner, and friends? Are you ready to start taking full ownership of yourself and your story-to take the courageous step to reconnect with your whole self, shadow and all?'"Why Can't I Just Be Me?" will help you identify what is getting in your way, guide you to break the patterns that hold you back, and get you to where you feel at ease dropping the isolating masks you've cultivated over the years. This guidebook-complete with worksheets, exercises, coaching tips and practical strategies-will take you on a powerful journey within, illuminating what needs to shift and how to shift it, and giving you the tools to start living your life as the YOU that you are meant to be. It's time to remove the masks that hide you from the world and from yourself!'About the AuthorMelissa Dawn is a renowned speaker, coach, author, and energy practitioner with a passion for guiding people back to their true and worthy selves. As a former VP of marketing and talent management, Melissa spent years twisting herself to fit into a world that gave her no flexibility in return. After leaving her unfulfilling nine to five to create a meaningful life on her own terms, she founded her company CEO of Your Life, this time on a mission to create fundamental change. Today, as an executive and conscious leadership coach, she is guiding thousands to recognize that who they are is their real superpower. Although tasked with helping people succeed in the workplace, she knows that success in any aspect of life demands examining all aspects of life. By guiding people to focus on their personal big picture, she helps them understand what truly drives them, what they need to shift, and what a successful, fulfilling life looks like on their terms.Melissa is a master certified coach (MCC), certified professional co-active coach (CPCC), certified team performance coach (CTPC), and conscious business coach. She has worked with individuals and teams from small businesses, up to Fortune 100 organizations, and her coaching practice, CEO of Your Life, has been consistently named one of Hubspot's best business coaching services for the past five years. Melissa holds a bachelor of commerce and is a master practitioner of energy medicine. As a holistic coach, her sweet spot is combining her coaching experience, corporate background, and energy techniques.When Melissa isn't running her coaching practice, she can be found grounding herself in nature; sipping matcha lattes; hanging out with her wonderfully weird family, which includes her dog, Biscotti; or twisting herself into various yoga poses to see the world from every possible perspective.Interviews available upon request.Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.___________Why Can't I Just Be Me?: Remove the Masks That Hide You from the World and from Yourself (hardcover, 208 pages, $28.95 / paperback, 208 pages, $17.95) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

PR Team

Brandylane Publishers, Inc.

+1 804-644-3090

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram