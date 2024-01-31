Raystation In More Than 1,000 Radiotherapy Centers Worldwide

The United States has the largest number of

RayStation centers with more than 285 customers, followed by Japan, with around 220 centers, and China, where around 90 centers have bought RayStation.

The first ever customer for RayStation was Westdeutsches Protonentherapiezentrum Essen (WPE)

in Germany, who bought RayStation in 2009. Treatment planning for ions (for example protons, carbon ions and helium ions) has continued to be a very important market and by constantly being at the forefront and launching ground-breaking functions, RaySearch is today the market leader in this segment with around 110 centers as customers.

Since the launch, two important driving forces have been guiding stars in the development of RayStation; to offer the market's most advanced treatment planning system and for RayStation to support all available treatment machines. Today, no other treatment planning system supports such a wide range of treatment techniques and delivery systems as RayStation does.

The latest in the line of centers that has chosen RayStation is Shri Devaraj Urs University of Higher Education and Research in Karnataka, India.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "This is an important milestone for RaySearch. We have invested significant resources in developing the by far most advanced treatment planning system, with support for almost all available treatment machines. Today, we see that our efforts have paid off with over 1,000 centers who have purchased RayStation. I also note with pride that ten of the fifteen highest ranked cancer hospitals in the world, according to a ranking by Newsweek, are current customers of ours. This reflects our strong position also in the top segment and confirms RaySearch as a leading vendor of high-quality cancer treatment."

