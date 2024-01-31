Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company's“Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive alloy wheels market size is predicted to reach $29.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the automotive alloy wheels market is due to the growing automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive alloy wheels market share. Major players in the automotive alloy wheels market include Alcoa Corporation, Arconic Corporation, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG, Borbet GmbH, Enkei Corporation, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd..

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Segments

.By Finishing Type: Powder Coated Or Painted Lacquered, Diamond Cut, Spilt Wheel, Chrome Wheel, Anodized, Other Finishing Types

.By Material Type: Aluminum Alloy, Titanium Alloy, Magnesium Alloy

.By Wheel Size Type: Compact-Size, Mid-Size, Full-Size

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

.By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

.By Geography: The global automotive alloy wheels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Automotive alloy wheels refer to wheels that are made with a combination of alloys such as aluminum and nickel. They are more attractive than steel wheels and lightweight. These can also withstand heat well and have more grip.

Read More On The Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Size And Growth

......

27. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rubber Products Global Market Report 2024



Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market Report 2024



Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn