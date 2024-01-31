Global Whisky Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Whisky Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the whisky market size is predicted to reach $71.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.

The growth in the whisky market is due to the increasing whisky consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest whisky market share. Major players in the whisky market include Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited, William Grant & Sons Ltd., The Edrington Group Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown–Forman Corporation.

Whisky Market Segments

.By Type: Alcoholic Whisky, Non- Alcoholic Whisky

.By Flavor: Unflavored, Flavored

.By Sales Channel: B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer)

.By Geography: The global whisky market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Whisky is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting malted rye, barley, corn, or wheat grain mash. This is created by processing, malting, fermentation, distillation, and barrel maturation. It is distilled all over the world and is frequently aged in oak barrels before being enjoyed as a modern and recreational beverage.

