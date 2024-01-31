Global Whisky Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Whisky Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Whisky Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033 The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Whisky Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the whisky market size is predicted to reach $71.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.
The growth in the whisky market is due to the increasing whisky consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest whisky market share. Major players in the whisky market include Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited, William Grant & Sons Ltd., The Edrington Group Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Brown–Forman Corporation.
Whisky Market Segments
.By Type: Alcoholic Whisky, Non- Alcoholic Whisky
.By Flavor: Unflavored, Flavored
.By Sales Channel: B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer)
.By Geography: The global whisky market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Whisky is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting malted rye, barley, corn, or wheat grain mash. This is created by processing, malting, fermentation, distillation, and barrel maturation. It is distilled all over the world and is frequently aged in oak barrels before being enjoyed as a modern and recreational beverage.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Whisky Market Characteristics
3. Whisky Market Trends And Strategies
4. Whisky Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Whisky Market Size And Growth
......
27. Whisky Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Whisky Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
