Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Spreads The Love With Heart-Shaped Pizzas During Annual Boston's Cares Campaign

(Boston's) announced today the return of its annual Boston's Cares fundraising campaign in support of charitable organizations in the cities where they operate. The campaign will run through February 14 and gives guests multiple opportunities to donate and give back to those in need, all while enjoying a scratch-made meal. Donations are made direct in part from guests, but each restaurant owner also donates $5 from the sale of all Heart Shaped Pizzas to help show their support.

For nearly 25 years, the Boston's Cares campaign has taken place around Valentine's Day to leverage having the heart to give, and enjoying a Heart Shaped Pizza. The initiative first began in back in 2000 and the Boston's brand has since donated nearly $2 million to local and national organizations in the United States. This year, the casual dining concept has a goal of raising $20,000. To participate in Boston's initiative supporting charitable causes on the local level, guests can purchase:



Cheesy Valentines

– Now through February 14, customers can purchase and sign BP Valentines at the restaurant, which will be on display throughout the entirety of the campaign, for a minimum donation of $1.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas –

Starting February 10

– 14, customers can send their loved ones one of Boston's famous, gourmet heart-shaped pizzas, because it's way cheesier than flowers! Available in Medium sized pizzas in-restaurant and online for delivery at bostons or via third party service.

"At Boston's Pizza, we believe in the power of collective action," said Jeff Melnick, President of Boston's Pizza. "Through our annual Boston's Cares initiative, we aim to uplift and support those in need. This year's campaign is a testament to our dedication to philanthropy, and we invite our patrons, partners, and community members to join us in making a difference."

In addition to the annual Boston's Cares campaign, the national restaurant brand holds several philanthropic events each year, all of which experience great success for the restaurant organization's goal to actively be involved in charitable giving, such as partnering with local charities and sports teams for Spirit or Booster Nights with their new Pizza & Soda fundraiser.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 22 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza Canada, has nearly 400 locations throughout North America including in Mexico, and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For nearly 60 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA .



