LIVING PRANA Joins Forces With Distinctive Assets To Elevate Well-Being And Creativity Within The GRAMMY® Gift Bag

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LIVING PRANA, a functional food company elevating the standard for packaged foods, is proud to partner with Distinctive Assets to be included in the official gift bag of the 66th GRAMMY Awards®! As the 66th GRAMMY Awards® unfold on Sunday, Feb. 4, their organic, gluten-free superfood pancake & waffle mixes will be enhancing the creative genius of your favorite artists in this year's much-anticipated gift bag worth over $35,000.LIVING PRANA functional pancake & waffle mixes reinvent your favorite breakfast classic with nutrient-dense superfoods, mushrooms and adaptogens that support balance of your physical and mental well-being. These mixes are certified organic, kosher-certified, plant-based, gluten-free, grain-free, and low FODMAP – there is no soy, dairy, seed oils or artificial ingredients either. Functional support includes memory, focus & stress reduction (BrainCakes®) and natural energy & vitality (PranaCakes®). With the convenience to just-add-water, a new healthy indulgence can be unlocked at home or anywhere on the go. LIVING PRANA's pancake & waffle mixes have gained a loyal following among functional medicine practitioners, physicians, well-being enthusiasts, athletes, health-conscious families, and now the world's biggest artists."LIVING PRANA is delighted to claim a spot in this year's GRAMMY Awards gift bags to provide a solution for a massive challenge facing artists constantly on-the-go," said Brian Murphy, Co-Founder and CEO of LIVING PRANA LLC. "Providing nutrient-dense, functional food that is healthy, delicious and convenient to prepare is changing the way artists eat on the road. We're excited to kick off 2024 celebrating alongside our friends at Distinctive Assets and the Recording Academy®!"Distinctive Assets, the exclusive presenter of the GRAMMY® Gift Bag and GRAMMY Gift Lounge, is once again bringing to life the legendary Presenter and Performer Gift Bags – now including LIVING PRANA's organic functional pancake & waffle mixes. This year's line-up of Presenters and Performers includes superstars like Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, U2, and the return of host Trevor Noah. Each of these VIPs will be treated to their very own fabulous gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and bring the flavor...regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold gramophone."We're proud to be curating our 25th edition of the GRAMMY Gift Bag for the Recording Academy," said Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets. "One of my favorite parts about producing celebrity gift bags is being able to share meaningful products like LIVING PRANA that positively impact health and wellness."Make sure to tune in to the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ and savor the excitement on and off stage with LIVING PRANA's organic, gluten-free functional pancake & waffle mixes.For more information on LIVING PRANA's functional pancake & waffle mixes visit and follow us on Instagram and TikTok, @living_prana.ABOUT LIVING PRANALIVING PRANA develops nutrient-dense, packaged functional foods that help people optimize their well-being and that support the preservation of our planet through conscious, sustainable consumerism. Born on Hawaii and raised in Los Angeles, LIVING PRANA believes that functional foods will save people and our planet, and are building our company on the core pillars of (i) Food as Medicine, (ii) Body as Temple and (iii) Earth as Essential. LIVING PRANA is raising the bar on transparency, integrity and sustainability within the U.S. packaged food system. As a 1% for the Planet® Member, LIVING PRANA donates at least 1% of revenue to verified projects supporting the preservation of the Amazon rainforest. Visit for more information, and join LIVING PRANA's social communities on Instagram (@living_prana) and TikTok (@living_prana) or Facebook (@livingpranaco) to learn about its products, recipes, and well-being education.ABOUT DISTINCTIVE ASSETSEstablished in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMY Awards®, Latin GRAMMY Awards®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, DIVAS Simply Singing, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMYThe Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY and RecordingAcademy. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on X, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit the Recording Academy's Press Room.Media Contact:

