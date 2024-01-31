Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of Delaware - The Steinberg Law Group Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Delaware is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.The Mount Cuba serpentine body located in New Castle County is the only known natural asbestos deposit in the state of Delaware. The majority of exposure to asbestos in Delaware has occurred in the workplace, especially chemical plants, oil refineries and construction/demolition sites. Military veterans stationed at bases such as Dover Air Force Base also faced a heightened risk of asbestos exposure throughout the twentieth century.Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Delaware include, but are not limited to, Delaware City Power Plant, Delaware City Refinery, Gunning Bedford School, Blue Hen Mall, Delaware State College, McKee Run Generating Station, New Dover High School, New Municipal Power Plant, Delaware State Hospital, Kimensi Gardens, Wilmington Airport, Wilmington Manor Gardens, Linden Hill Elementary School, Skyline Drive School, University of Delaware, Bravo Shipyard, Daniel Herrman Courthouse, Mount Pleasant High School, McKean High School, Lancashire School, Hopkins Theater, Pelle Port Hospital, Pusey and Jones Shipyard, Shellhorne and Hill, Inc., Springer Junior High School, Saint Mark's High School, Saint Mary Magdalen School, Wilmington General Hospital, Wilmington Water Works and Beebe Hospital.Known companies with asbestos exposure in Delaware include, but are not limited to, Atlas Chemical Industries, Inc., Atlas Chemical Production Corporation, Atlas Powder Company, ICI Americas, Inc., M. W. Kellogg Company, Air Reduction Sales Company, Allied Chemical Company, Catalytic Construction, Chas Russo Company, Colorado Fuel and Iron Corporation, Delaware Water Corporation, General Chemical Company, L-Air Liquide, Phoenix Steel Corporation, Sun Oil Chemical Company, Sunolin Chemical Company, Texas Company, Westinghouse Electric Company, Worth Steel Company, Delaware Poewr & Light, Diamond Alkali Company, Diamond Shamrock Corporation, Getty Oil, Hoechst Polymer Corporation, Motiva Enterprises Delaware, Standard Chlorine Company, Star Enterprise, Stauffer Chemical Company, Texaco Refining & Marketing Company, Tidewater Oil, General Food Corporation, International Latex, Kraft Foods, Inc., Scott Paper Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Edgemoor Iron Works, Graver Tank & Manufacturing Company, Krebs Pigment and Color Corporation, Ludlow Manufacturing, Delaware Power & Light Company, NRG Energy, Inc., Townsends, Inc., Abex Corporation, American Brake Shoe Company, American Manganese Steel, Amoco Chemical Corporation, Amoco Oil Company, Avisun Corporation, Boldt Steel Company, Deener Steel Castings Company, George & Lynch Company, Chrysler Corporation, Continental Diamond Fiber Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, FMC Corporation, National Vulcanized Fiber Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Ciba-Geigy, A. N. Quinby Company, Amalgamated Leather, American Car and Foundry Company, American Leather Company, Ametec Haveg, B.F. Shaw, Benjamin F. Shaw Company, Bestwall Gypsum Company, Bond Crown and Cork Company, Chestnut Run Construction, Cohen and Son Construction, Conectiv Energy Supply, Inc., Container Corporation of America, Cork Insulation Company, Inc., CSX, Del Val Asphalt Corporation, Delaware Button Company, Delaware Floor Products, Inc., Delaware Insulation Company, Delaware Screw Company, Diamond Ice and Coal Company, Diamond State Iron Company, North American Smelting Company, Melville, Gambill and Company, McCullough Iron Company, Maryland Dry Dock Company, Lea Milling Company, Joseph Bancroft & Son Company, Jessup and Moore Paper Company, Jackson and Sharp Company, J. M. Poole, Hilles and Jones Company, Hercules Powder Company, Hercules, Inc., Goshen Iron Company, H.S. Falk, General Motors Corporation, General Electric, Forbes Steel and Wire, Electric Hose & Rubber Company, Pennsylvania Railroad Company, Peoples Railway Company, Pullman Company, Pusey, Scott and Company, Ralston Purina Company, Standard Arms Company, Swift, Courtney and Beecher Company, Tidewater Tankers, Ltd., Turner Construction, Walton Whann and Company, William Thompson Heating Company, Wilmington Chemical Corpoartion, Wilmington Iron Works, Wilmington Philadelphia Traction Company, Wilmington Trust Company, Caterpillar Tractor Company, PFM Construction, Croda, Inc., Helix Associates, Inc., Dow Chemical Standard Chlorine of Delaware (Metachem) and Sampson Naval Shipyard and Delaware Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit /contact/ now.

