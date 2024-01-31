Gethairmdtm Proudly Announces Partnership With Dr. Clayton Moliver To Expand Its Hair Restoration Reach In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to expand my hair restoration capabilities and bring cutting-edge treatments directly to my patients in Houston” - Dr. Clayton MoliverHOUSTON, TX, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMD TM, a leading provider of clinically proven hair restoration solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with renowned Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Clayton Moliver of Houston Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery . This collaboration brings GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of hair restoration treatments and products to Dr. Moliver 's patients in and around Houston, Texas.



With this partnership, Dr. Moliver joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. Dr. Moliver will also serve on the GetHairMD Clinical Advisory Board as it continues its nationwide expansion.



Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. GetHairMD offers multifaceted, personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, personalized prescription topicals based on DNA testing and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade hair growth serum directly into the scalp for superior results.



"Hair loss can be a deeply personal challenge, and I'm passionate about offering my patients innovative, effective solutions," said Dr. Clayton Moliver. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to expand my hair restoration capabilities and bring cutting-edge treatments directly to my patients in Houston. I'm confident that this collaboration will make a profound difference in the lives of many individuals struggling with hair loss."



With GetHairMD's presence within Dr. Moliver's practice, patients will benefit from:



A personalized consultation: Dr. Moliver conducts a thorough consultation with each patient to identify the underlying cause of hair loss and ultimately designs a customized treatment plan.



Advanced FDA-cleared treatments: GetHairMD offers a wide range of scientifically validated solutions, including clinical hair growth laser therapy, transdermal infusion, and topical medications, allowing Dr. Moliver to address almost all forms of hair loss.



Ongoing support: Dr. Moliver provides continuous monitoring and adjustments to treatment plans as needed, ensuring optimal results and long-term success.



"We are excited to partner with Dr. Moliver, a highly respected plastic surgeon whose commitment to patient care aligns perfectly with our mission," said Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD. "Together, we will provide Dr. Moliver's patients with access to the full spectrum of our evidence-based hair restoration options, from our gold-standard clinical laser hair growth therapy to minimally invasive hair grafting and topical medications.”





About GetHairMD:



GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.



GetHairMD is the one-stop shop for hair restoration solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as laser hair growth treatments, prescription topicals and at-home therapies to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade hair growth serum into the scalp for optimal results.



For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at .



About Dr. Clayton Moliver



Dr. Clayton Moliver is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Houston and Webster, TX, who serves Pearland, Friendswood, League City, and other nearby communities. Dr. Moliver started the practice, Houston Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, in 1992 and devoted his early years to a mixture of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. For the past 15 years, he has dedicated the practice exclusively to cosmetic surgery. He is dedicated to providing his patients with exceptional care and personalized attention, ensuring optimal results and exceeding expectations.



For more information about Dr. Moliver and Houston Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, please visit their website at .

