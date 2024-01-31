Brentwood Growth Named Top Investment Bank

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Brentwood Growth Achieves Prestigious Recognition on Axial's 'Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks of 2023'

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brentwood Growth is honored to announce a significant achievement, securing a position on Axial's esteemed "Top 25 Lower Middle Market Investment Banks of 2023" list . This recognition is a testament to the firm's outstanding performance and dedication to excellence in the lower middle market sector.In a comprehensive review of 807 investment banks and M&A advisory firms, conducted by leading middle market deal-making platform Axial, Brentwood Growth excelled, reflecting its commitment to superior client service and successful deal outcomes for home service and facility management businesses."Being ranked by Axial is not just a testament to our expertise, but also to the trust and relationships we have built with our clients. It's an honor to be recognized among the top firms in our industry, and this accolade inspires us to continue providing top-notch service and support to our clients,” said John Bartlett, founder of Brentwood Growth.In 2023, Axial's sell-side members introduced a remarkable 9,957 deals to the market. Brentwood Growth's involvement in this dynamic landscape was significant, contributing to its esteemed ranking.The factors considered in Axial's ranking methodology include, but aren't limited to:.Client quality: Assessed by pursuits per deal and total recommended buyers..Buy-side targeting: Evaluated through pursuit rate per deal..M&A process effectiveness: Measured by progression from initial pursuit to NDA to CIM..Deal outcome: Determined by IOI, LOI, and closure rates.Brentwood Growth's position of 14 on Axial's list underscores its commitment to these standards and its focus on delivering optimal outcomes for its clients.For detailed insights into last year's deal activity and market trends, Axial's SMB M&A Pipeline series offers a comprehensive analysis, categorized by industry.“Brentwood Growth congratulates the other investment banks and M&A advisory firms for their deal-making achievements in 2023,” Bartlett said.For more information about Brentwood Growth and its services, please click here.About Brentwood GrowthBrentwood Growth specializes in supporting owners of home service and facility management businesses. Whether planning to sell in the near term or contemplating a sale a few years down the line, Brentwood Growth provides expert guidance and assistance throughout the selling process, ensuring owners achieve the best possible outcome for their businesses. For more information, visit brentwoodgrowth

