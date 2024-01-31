Dr. Mark Rosenbloom Joins The Advisory Board Of Alzheimer's Treatment Centers Of America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driving innovation in the AI-enabled Alzheimer's and dementia treatment with a commitment to transforming personalized healthcare

Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America (ATCA) announces that Dr. Mark Rosenbloom has joined the Advisory Board of Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America ."Dr. Mark Rosenbloom brings decades of experience in root cause analysis as it relates to longevity which also has positive implications for our Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients," said Greg Buckley , CEO of Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America."Mark can suggest even more incredible tools to add value to ATCA's treatment protocols.""I am all about anti-aging and performance when it comes to medicine," adds Dr. Mark Rosenbloom."When I founded LifeForce, I knew I was involved with precision medicine that has now become my purpose and my passion. When my parents suffered from Alzheimer's in their later years, I was determined to help prevent this disease, evaluate new drugs, and find effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease and dementia."ATCA's mission to treat Alzheimer's, dementia, memory loss and brain fog from Long COVID will reshape healthcare for the aging population. Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America uses Expert Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with AI tools to create personalized care plans aimed at helping physicians improve patient care."Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America is not a start-up; it is a roll out and it is ready to scale. There is no more R & D to prove out. Alpha testing, Beta testing, R & D testing, and Marketing testing have all been successfully accomplished. ATCA is in-network with Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and all major insurance," said CEO Greg Buckley (MBA -Harvard Business School, BSME University of Michigan).ABOUT DR. MARK ROSENBLOOMMark Rosenbloom MD is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer at LIFEFORCE Medical Institute. He began his training at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, completed his MBA at Stanford University, and then fulfilled his dream to become a physician at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine where he ranked #1 in clinical sciences.Dr. Rosenbloom founded PEPID LLC, which is now recognized as the premier point of care medical/drug and decision support software. Dr. Rosenbloom founded the Unicorn Children's Foundation shortly after his three-year-old son was diagnosed with autism as well as The Boca School of Autism. He is also a member of Tiger21 where his success can become more meaningful and impactful with other global entrepreneurs, investors and executives.ABOUT ALZHEIMER'S TREATMENT CENTERS OF AMERICA (ATCA)Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America focuses on the multiple root causes of Alzheimer's and dementia and plans to open its first ATCA clinic in Atlanta, GA in Q2 2024. There is need for thousands of ATCA clinics in the USA and tens of thousands of ATCA clinics worldwide.Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America (ATCA) only treats Alzheimer's disease, Dementia, Cognitive Impairment and Brain Fog from Long COVID, using Artificial Intelligence combined with Personalized Precision Medicine. In the study of its AI protocol, 75% of the patients had no further decline in their mild cognitive impairment.

