Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Regions, Top Key Players Share And Forecast By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foam Blowing Agents Market Analysis

foam blowing agents market is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global foam blowing agents market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Foam Blowing Agents Market by Applications (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Others), By Product Type (Hydrocarbons, Hydrofluorocarbons, Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, OTHERS): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download sample PDF:

Rise in population and increase in average disposable income drive the development of the construction industry in developing countries, which in turn, has propelled the global foam blowing agents market. On the other hand, several pollution control measures introduced by governments in different regions impede the growth to some extent. However, developments of the furniture industry has paved the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The key market players analyzed in the global foam blowing agents market report include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Harp International Ltd. (U.K.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.), ZEON Corporation (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), Haltermann GmbH (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Sinochem Group (China). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :

Covid-19 Scenario-

The strict government regulations toward the shutdown of transportation sector have led to increase in difficulty in the procurement of the raw materials, which impacted the global foam blowing agents market negatively.

Scarcity of skilled labor force at the manufacturing sites aggravated the market condition even more.

The global foam blowing agents industry is analyzed across applications, product type, and region.

Based on applications, the polyurethane segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The polyurethane segment, moreover, would exhibit the CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include polystyrene and polyolefins.

Buy Latest Version of Report: /purchase-options

Based on product type, the hydrocarbons segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue each in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The hydrochlorofluorocarbons segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

For More Details:

Related Reports:

World Anti Static Agents Market :

Sanitizing Agents Market :

Smart Memory Foam Market :

Foam Plastics Market :

Elastomeric Foam Market :

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn