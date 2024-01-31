CALLOWAY's NURSERY DONATES $48,000 TO LENA POPE FOLLOWING SALES OF HOLIDAY POINSETTIAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual event supports Fort Worth-based nonprofit

Calloway's Nursery

in Dallas-Fort Worth and Cornelius Nursery

in Houston and Galveston, the leading local destinations for top-quality plants, raised $48,000 for Lena Pope

during their annual holiday poinsettia event.

From Nov. 6 through Dec. 25, Calloway's and Cornelius donated 10% of their locally grown poinsettia sales across all 28 nurseries to support Lena Pope's mission to provide children, families, caregivers and communities with a strong foundation through counseling, education and behavior interventions.

"Years ago, Calloway's

Nursery had the desire to partner with a local organization that supports the community in a very meaningful way and then concentrate our available resources to that organization to make a real, measurable difference within our community," said Calloway's President and CEO Marce Ward. "Numerous community members and their families have been positively affected by the tremendous work of Lena Pope, and thanks to the support of our loyal customers, we've been able to donate more than $500,000 over the years."

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit . For more information on Cornelius Nursery, visit cornelius/ .

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service.

Calloway's, which acquired Cornelius Nursery in 1999, has a total of 28 locations between the two brands and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state.

In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

