Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: A $1.23 Billion Market By 2029, Growing At A CAGR Of 27.97%

The Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market size was valued at USD 280 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.23 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 27.97% during the forecast period.

Malaysia is one of the majorly growing markets in the Southeast Asian data center market, aided by strong digitalization growth and the entry of several global operators. The market has over 30 existing data center facilities that will increase in the coming years, with several investments in the pipeline by new entrants and existing operators for upcoming data centers.

The Malaysia data center colocation market is witnessing strong growth in submarine cable connectivity, with several new cables in the development stage, including Asia Link Cable, India Asia Xpress, MIST, and others. Also, data center operators in the country have started investing in procuring renewable energy to power their data center facilities. In December 2022, Jland Group announced a partnership with Mitsui, a Japan-based conglomerate, to develop a data center in Johor and a solar power park to power the data center.

Several new entrants have entered the Malaysia data center colocation market, including GDS Services, EdgeConnex, Princeton Digital Group, Singtel, AirTrunk, NEXTDC, and Yondr Group. The region's government is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation. The government's program - Making Malaysia 4.0 - will put Malaysia among the top ten global economies by 2030. Furthermore, the government has established a Digital Investment Office (DIO) that will act as a platform between the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) for the coordination and facilitation of digital investments in the country.

The Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Report Includes



Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Market Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

What's Included?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Malaysia and comparison with global and APAC markets.

The study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Malaysia by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in Malaysia

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Malaysia.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Malaysia.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 32

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 25

Coverage: 9+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for Malaysia's colocation data center industry.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

The report considers the present scenario of the Malaysia data center colocation market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the Malaysia data center colocation industry.

The report includes:



Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Market Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge)

Bridge Data Centres

CSF Group

Edge Centres

HDC Data Center

Irix

Keppel Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers VADS

New Colocation Operators



AirTrunk

EdgeConneX

Equinix

FutureData

GDS Services

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Center

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science Co Ltd

NEXTDC

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

Singtel

Yondr Group YTL Data Center

Key Attributes: