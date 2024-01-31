The food safety testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from an estimated value of USD 22.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2028

This report segments the food safety testing market on the basis of key trends. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses-competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles-which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food safety testing industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The market for food safety testing has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for government regulations and standards that mandate food safety testing to ensure that food products meet safety and quality criteria. Compliance with these regulations is a significant driver of the market.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the food safety testing market is that consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety and quality of the food they consume. They demand transparency, reliable labeling, and stringent safety measures, pushing food companies to invest in robust testing to meet these expectations.

GMO food safety testing market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The GMO food safety testing market is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Public awareness and concerns about the safety of GM foods have grown over the years. Consumers want to know that GM foods are thoroughly tested and safe to eat. As a result, food companies and regulatory agencies invest in GMO food safety testing to address these concerns.

Also, in some regions, labeling requirements mandate the identification of GMO ingredients in food products. This necessitates testing to confirm the presence or absence of GMO components in various food items, ensuring accurate product labeling and transparency.

Food pathogen testing market to be the largest subcategory market among food safety testing during the forecast period.

The food pathogen testing market is projected to emerge as the largest subcategory market within the food safety testing sector during the forecast period. Regulatory bodies worldwide impose strict guidelines and standards for pathogen testing to ensure food safety. Compliance with these regulations is a significant driver of the market.

Also, Notable foodborne illness outbreaks and product recalls highlight the critical importance of robust pathogen testing in preventing and mitigating outbreaks and maintaining the reputation of food companies. These drivers collectively contribute to the growth of the food pathogen testing market, as it plays a crucial role in safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety of the global food supply.

In the food allergen testing industry, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2023.

Several factors contribute to Europe's dominance in the food allergen testing market. First, Europe has a well-established and rigorous regulatory framework when it comes to food safety and allergen labeling. The European Union (EU) has comprehensive allergen labeling requirements, including the ""EU Food Information for Consumers Regulation,"" which mandates clear and accurate allergen information on food labels. This strict regulatory environment drives the demand for advanced allergen testing methods to ensure compliance.

Second, Europe has a high level of consumer awareness and concern regarding food allergies. The prevalence of food allergies, combined with a strong consumer focus on health and dietary preferences, has increased the demand for accurate allergen testing to guarantee that food products are safe for individuals with allergies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Worldwide increase in a foodborne illness outbreaks), restraints (Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries), opportunities (Increasing consumer awareness of food safety testing), and challenges (Lack of harmonization of food safety regulations) influencing the growth of the top 10 food safety testing and technologies trends.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the top 10 food safety testing and technologies trends.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the top 10 food safety testing and technologies trends across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the top 10 food safety testing and technologies trends. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like SGS Societe Generale De Surveillance SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group PLC (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and ALS (Australia).

Key Attributes: