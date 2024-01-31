Nisum & Ivolve Form Powerhouse Partnership To Bring Next-Level Cloud & App Development To Saudi Arabia & The Middle East

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This strategic partnership between Nisum & iVolve unites a strong duo of global technology firms offering their clients access to industry-leading services.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This strategic partnership between Nisum and iVolve unites a strong duo of global technology firms offering their clients access to a wide array of industry-leading services, including private and public cloud consulting, Kubernetes and OpenShift consulting, DevOps and application modernization, cyber security services, and more.For over two decades, Nisum has grown its footprint across the United States, Latin America, India, and Pakistan. In joining forces with iVolve, Nisum continues to expand its services into the high growth Middle East and Saudi Arabian markets. Nisum enters these key markets due to the region's economic potential, growing demand for technology solutions, and strategic location. These regions serve as a crossroads connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing Nisum with a gateway for regional expansion and a diversified business portfolio. Leaders in Nisum's Pakistan headquarters, Karachi, will steward this partnership.“iVolve's established regional footprint and offices in the UAE and KSA align seamlessly with Nisum's goals, fostering collaboration and innovation tailored to local needs. iVolve's advanced cloud capabilities enhance Nisum's technological landscape, providing a competitive edge. In return, Nisum contributes specialized expertise, particularly in application development. The partnership creates a robust value proposition for both entities,” said Salman Kassim Mohammady, Pakistan Country Head at Nisum.iVolve's clientele includes prominent entities across diverse industries, including finance, telecommunication and technology, government, media, and more. With expertise in complementary industries such as retail, grocery, life sciences, banking, and sports and entertainment, Nisum and iVolve together will be a strategic and experienced partner that enterprises can turn to for expert leadership in custom software development, cloud computing, data-led strategy and insights, and more.“At iVolve Technologies , we're thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Nisum. This collaboration propels us to provide clients with cutting-edge technology to deliver business applications, amplified software development services, and the unmatched expertise of Nisum's seasoned architect team. We eagerly anticipate the growth of our partnership and the collective impact on our clients," said Mr. Amin Ali Amin, COO & MD of iVolve Technologies.This strategic partnership marks a new era for Nisum and iVolve as they join forces to contribute to the growth and technological advancement of the Saudi Arabian and Middle Eastern markets.About Nisum:Nisum is a global digital consulting firm based in Silicon Valley. With a talented workforce of over 2,000 professionals, Nisum leverages over 20 years of industry expertise in digital strategy and engineering, data-driven insights and analytics, blockchain solutions, customer-centric experiences, business agility, and software development. Serving as a trusted consultant to various top Fortune 500 companies, Nisum empowers businesses across a wide spectrum of industries to drive innovation, enhance agility, and elevate customer experiences.About iVolve:iVolve Technologies is a leading cloud consulting company specializing in a wide range of cutting-edge cloud-native technologies. With a focus on Application Modernization, Automation, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, DevOps, GitOps, DR, Migrations, and Public Cloud solutions.iVolve Technologies has expertise in designing, securing, building, and managing Hybrid Cloud services. We are proud to have one of the most skillful cloud engineering and Operations teams, who assist customers implement ''Cloud-First” strategy.Media Contact: Danial Ashrafi, Digital Marketing Manager at iVolve, ...

Danial Ashrafi

iVolve Technologies

