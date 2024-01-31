Factoring Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Factoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
- The Business research company
The Business Research Company's“Factoring Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the factoring market size is predicted to reach $5238.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.
The growth in the factoring market is due to the rising cross-border trade activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest factoring market share. Major players in the factoring market include Société Générale S.A., BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank Corporation, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Group, Barclays Bank PLC.
Factoring Market Segments
.By Type: Recourse, Non-Recourse
.By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
.By Category: International, Domestic
.By Application: Transportation, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global factoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Factoring refers to a type of finance in which a company sells its accounts receivable (invoices) to a third party to meet short-term liquidity requirements.
Read More On The Factoring Global Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Factoring Market Characteristics
3. Factoring Market Trends And Strategies
4. Factoring Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Factoring Market Size And Growth
......
27. Factoring Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Factoring Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
