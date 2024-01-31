CEO Of SALT Chamber Launches Distinctly Well Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Distinctly Well Podcast Host Leo Tonkin

Wellness innovator & leadership expert launches video podcast featuring insightful dialogue to explore the meaning of 'well.'

- Leo TonkinBOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness innovator & leadership expert Leo Tonkin has unveiled his new video podcast Distinctly Well , insightful dialogue to explore the meaning of 'well.' Tonkin dives into the intricacies of wellness, exploring topics such as leading well, aging well, spa-ing well and corporate, travel and real estate wellness.Each episode features insightful interviews with a diverse range of guests, each possessing a wealth of knowledge and wisdom in all things 'well.' Through these in-depth conversations, Tonkin aims to uncover the 'what,' 'how,' and 'why' for living and being well in various facets of life.The CEO of SALT Chamber combines his background in leadership and strategy with more than a decade's experience in the wellness industry, to distinguish the transformative trends influencing healthy longevity.Leo shares insights gleaned from collaborations with leading experts as Board Chair of the Salt Therapy Association and Chair of the Global Wellness Institute's Respiratory Wellness Initiative. Distinctly Well explores and deepens our understanding of the latest trends and innovations that add years to life and life to years. His experience as a recent cancer survivor brings a unique perspective and deep passion to his latest endeavor.“Often when I hear or read something, I wonder 'Is that really true?' That desire to dig deeper and get to the bottom of something is how I got into salt therapy, also known as halotherapy, 12 years ago, and compelled me to launch the Distinctly Well Podcast,” said Tonkin.“Throughout the years I have partnered and learned from so many other thought leaders in all areas of wellness, that I want others to be able to have a forum where they can get the distinctions about certain areas of wellness that make a difference in the quality and longevity of our lives. When we become more informed, we make better choices.”Each Distinctly Well episode features insightful, engaging, and authentic dialogues that explores what it means to be 'well' personally and professionally...health, relationships, finances, work, mind, body and spirit.First 10 Episodes1.Michael Tompkins, Managing Director, Hutchinson Consulting2.Freddie Moross, Founder, Myndstream3.Deidre Strunk, Senior VP of Spa & Wellness, Canyon Ranch4.Jimmy Youngblood, Founder of OsteoStrong5.Nancy Griffin, CEO, Glowing Older6.Max Ansbacher, Author, A Practical Guide to Happiness7.Sallie Fraenkel, President, Mind, Body Spirit Network8.Jen Oknin, Founder & CEO, Shift into Health9.Wendy Bosalavage, Chief Wellness Officer, LIV unLtd10 Posa-Pusateri, Founder, Workplace Wellness Advisors“It was great having a lively peer-to-peer conversation with Leo as his first guest on Distinctly Well,” said Michael Tompkins.“Leo is so passionate about innovation in wellness, and uncovering myths and misconceptions. Spa and wellness professionals can greatly benefit from listening to this podcast, as well as any individuals wanting insider information to age well.”About Distinctly WellDistinctly Well is a video podcast hosted by Leo Tonkin, bringing together his expertise in strategic consulting and his passion for wellness. In 2012, Tonkin founded SALT Chamber, the global authority in salt therapy concepts. Through engaging interviews with a diverse array of guests, the podcast explores various wellness modalities and provides unique insights into leading well in every aspect of life. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YourTube and at distinctlywell###General ContactLeo Tonkin, CEOSALT Chamber, Inc.Direct: 561-220-6774...Media ContactNancy GriffinPrincipalContento Marketing415.987.0012...

